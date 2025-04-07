KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 562 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $212.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.38. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

