MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Position Reduced by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,284,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $530,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. Research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,924. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 386,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $9,273,214.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,643,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,590,254.76. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,130,835 shares of company stock valued at $29,165,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

