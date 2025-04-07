Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1,961.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,914,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,138,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $338.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.75. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $415.27.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.18.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

