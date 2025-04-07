Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 4.8 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $215.05 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $234.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Read More

