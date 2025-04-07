Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $10.30 Million Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,986,000 after acquiring an additional 68,661 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $269,200,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $249,544,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,098,000 after buying an additional 1,017,399 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,286,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,516,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $97.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average of $112.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $3,008,597.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at $48,509,881.42. This represents a 5.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $326,648.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,131,082.08. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 559,662 shares of company stock valued at $73,480,384 over the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Get Our Latest Report on NET

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.