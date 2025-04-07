Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $10.68 Million Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 136,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,678,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $613,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 262,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after purchasing an additional 39,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GEHC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 16.0 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $60.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average of $85.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

