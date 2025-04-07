Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,542 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 543,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $17,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 117,624 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 110.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HP. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus raised Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 12.9 %

HP stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $551,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag purchased 37,356 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. The trade was a 216.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

