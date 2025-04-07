Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,371,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $188,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. American Trust bought a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,189,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Hasbro Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $53.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

