Prudential PLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,390 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $156.94 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.50 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.65.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.