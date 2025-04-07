Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stake Raised by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 38,962,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,935,000 after buying an additional 4,418,961 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 27,192,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,320,000 after purchasing an additional 688,862 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,035,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,822,000 after purchasing an additional 569,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,500,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,281,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,041 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.