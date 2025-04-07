Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.85 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

