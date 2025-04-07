Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 60,307 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,580,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $212,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $69.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $78.79. SEI Investments has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $87.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $401,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,507. The trade was a 79.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 72,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $5,787,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,160,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,868,356. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,214 shares of company stock worth $6,293,903. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

