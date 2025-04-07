Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $1,380.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,380.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total transaction of $810,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,248.46. The trade was a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,634,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 367.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,021.97 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,000.72 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,264.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,293.69. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

