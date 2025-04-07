Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $682,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,418.08. The trade was a 48.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,360 shares of company stock worth $16,006,428. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $70.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.48 and a 12-month high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $663.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

