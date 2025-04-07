CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stake Cut by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,568,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,338 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $195,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 9,614.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $39.51 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.54 million. Research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

