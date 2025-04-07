Prudential PLC Purchases 14,840 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 151.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

FDMO stock opened at $58.45 on Monday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $74.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $406.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.02.

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

