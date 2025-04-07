Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Position in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Taiwan Fund were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Taiwan Fund by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Taiwan Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $737,000.

The Taiwan Fund Price Performance

The Taiwan Fund stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.76. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

The Taiwan Fund Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

