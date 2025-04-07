Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,757 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $198.77 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $111.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.64.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

