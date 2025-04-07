Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,841 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,685,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter valued at $1,580,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,851 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 83,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $10,171,128.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,910.72. This represents a 90.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 9,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $1,209,461.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,576,933.34. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 934,381 shares of company stock valued at $116,673,769. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CLS. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC upgraded Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLS

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $66.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.39. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.