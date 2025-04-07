Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,057 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,173,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,011,000 after purchasing an additional 681,242 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $292,959,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,075,000 after buying an additional 2,058,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,744,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,055,000 after acquiring an additional 135,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,559 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE opened at $12.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

