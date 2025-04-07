Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 48,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.82.

Bausch + Lomb Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Read More

