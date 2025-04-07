Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,970 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 281.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 132,051 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $945,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 218,505.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 155,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 155,139 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $7.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $598,147.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at $653,708.30. This trade represents a 47.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 22,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $186,009.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,479,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,806,304.80. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,270 in the last three months. 70.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mister Car Wash Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

