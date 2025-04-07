State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in State Street by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Stock Down 8.0 %

STT opened at $76.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.58.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.07.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

