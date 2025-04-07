Aviva PLC Sells 9,552 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,552 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $39,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,576,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,682,000 after purchasing an additional 376,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,018,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,783,000 after buying an additional 257,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,401,000 after buying an additional 1,225,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $424,285,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,723,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,360,000 after acquiring an additional 330,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.94.

Nasdaq Stock Down 7.5 %

NDAQ opened at $68.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.69. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.10 and a twelve month high of $84.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

