HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in HEICO were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 219,129.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,234,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,285,970,000 after buying an additional 22,224,106 shares in the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $16,073,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 415,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,791,000 after acquiring an additional 66,583 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 453,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,861,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.40.

HEI stock opened at $241.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $185.03 and a 1 year high of $283.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.10 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

