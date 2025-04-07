iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $34.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

