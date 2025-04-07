Smith Moore & CO. Invests $48,000 in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Royalty by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 834,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 433,682 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Uranium Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Uranium Royalty by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 86,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of UROY opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.82 million, a P/E ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

UROY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Uranium Royalty in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

