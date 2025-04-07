Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,257 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $139,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $92.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

