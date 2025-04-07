Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 466,240 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,692,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 466,240 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $126,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $76.12 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

