47,153 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,153 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $12,478,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $187.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.05 and a beta of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 15,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $3,871,470.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,529,711.60. This represents a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $249,287.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,710 shares in the company, valued at $16,867,727.10. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,033 shares of company stock valued at $69,887,912. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Atlassian from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.73.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

