Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $79.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of TCBI opened at $64.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $143,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,285. This trade represents a 16.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $653,787 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

