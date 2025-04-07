Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.49 ($0.01). 4,995,079 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 1,817,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.57 ($0.01).
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.83.
Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Europa Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 190.16% and a negative return on equity of 102.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Europa Oil & Gas will post 40.5714332 EPS for the current year.
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.
