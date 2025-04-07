Pitcairn Co. Raises Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 129.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ICL Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICL. StockNews.com lowered ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

ICL Group Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE:ICL opened at $5.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0403 per share. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

