Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 70,113 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 7.9 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

