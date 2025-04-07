Pitcairn Co. Purchases New Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REET. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 391.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.