Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $551,000 Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 295.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $49.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.63. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04.

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $6.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Santander initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPC

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.