Pitcairn Co. Makes New $208,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total transaction of $8,052,007.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,367,163.36. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total value of $3,595,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,613,716.87. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,551 shares of company stock valued at $43,527,642. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 7.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $321.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 630.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $386.18 and its 200 day moving average is $352.56. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

