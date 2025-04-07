Pitcairn Co. Has $286,000 Stock Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $4,187,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

OBK stock opened at $30.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OBK shares. Raymond James downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

