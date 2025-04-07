Pitcairn Co. Sells 114 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 472.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 30.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $98.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $92.50 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.00.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

