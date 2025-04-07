Pitcairn Co. Purchases Shares of 5,662 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,734 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after purchasing an additional 363,541 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 905,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,984,000 after purchasing an additional 340,035 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $22,617,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $58.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

