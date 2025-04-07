Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 308,757 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $24,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 552,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 117,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439,909 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $1,013,520.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 453,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,402.43. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $53,695.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,237.50. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.60 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

