ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $3.27 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,494 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $92,618.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,621.60. This trade represents a 7.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $60.26 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.05 million. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

