National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,890 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Amcor by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,971,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,215,000 after buying an additional 5,614,233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,052,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,986,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Amcor by 31.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,544,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMCR. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Achal Agarwal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,566.70. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

