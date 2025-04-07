Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 133,938 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $170,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of G. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Genpact by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Genpact stock opened at $47.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.49. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

