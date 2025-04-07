1,203 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,203 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,405 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 36.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,467 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,700 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $160.55 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 3.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.99 and a 200 day moving average of $243.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coinbase Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.72.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 25,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.95, for a total value of $7,531,746.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,162.15. The trade was a 70.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.99, for a total value of $6,774,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $142,540.74. This trade represents a 97.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,767 shares of company stock worth $45,798,184. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

