National Bank of Canada FI Has $5.63 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,074 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2,141.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tetra Tech by 463.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 436.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 101,208 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 404.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 213,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 170,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 344.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $29.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

