Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,963 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

NYSE:TDS opened at $35.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $41.21.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -18.60%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

