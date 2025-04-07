506,404 Shares in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 506,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 5.4 %

JOBY stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $50,260.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,170.70. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,275,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,104,420.77. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,168,139 shares of company stock worth $8,582,288. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

