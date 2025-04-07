ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $3.34 Million Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 153,400 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,396 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Foot Locker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 897,904 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,202,000 after buying an additional 271,297 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.81.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

