ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 67,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4,751.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 19.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,671,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after buying an additional 56,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Trading Down 4.1 %

Black Hills stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $50.73 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.84%. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.676 dividend. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

